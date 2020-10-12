Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc (NYSE:IQV) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 353,382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 25,518 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Iqvia worth $55,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Iqvia during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Iqvia by 90.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iqvia during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in Iqvia by 341.0% during the second quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 441 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Iqvia in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $7,372,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $111,698,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,919,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.12, for a total transaction of $464,479,395.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,080,331 shares of company stock worth $490,599,843. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Iqvia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Iqvia from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Iqvia from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Iqvia from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Iqvia from $153.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.89.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $166.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 245.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.27. Iqvia Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $81.79 and a 52 week high of $170.51.

Iqvia (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Iqvia had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Iqvia Holdings Inc will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Iqvia Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

