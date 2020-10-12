Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 18,763 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 962,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Southern worth $52,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in shares of Southern by 9.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 199,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,799,000 after acquiring an additional 16,514 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Southern by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 147,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 64,575 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $3,336,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Southern by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 7,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern during the first quarter valued at about $506,000. 57.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on SO. Barclays raised shares of Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Southern from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Southern from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho lowered Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.90.

In other news, EVP Christopher C. Womack sold 5,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $343,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at $709,224. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,234,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 23,721 shares of company stock worth $1,301,040 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $58.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.97. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $41.96 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.36 and a 200-day moving average of $54.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.39.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 15.83% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company’s revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southern Co will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

