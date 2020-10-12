Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 1,573 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the second quarter worth $58,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMP opened at $170.34 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $80.01 and a one year high of $180.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.30). Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.06 earnings per share. Ameriprise Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.25.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, insider John Robert Woerner sold 9,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.83, for a total transaction of $1,617,493.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,871,722.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

