Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 548,111 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 25,782 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.09% of Progressive worth $51,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 62.8% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Progressive by 294.1% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 966 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on Progressive from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Progressive from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Progressive from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.08.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.85, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 317,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,242,437.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $3,204,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,227,511.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,591 shares of company stock worth $10,012,980. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PGR opened at $99.88 on Monday. Progressive Corp has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $99.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.84. The firm has a market cap of $58.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.54.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 29.04%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Progressive Corp will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.95%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

