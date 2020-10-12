Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) to Post -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NYSE:IDN) to report earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.01). Intellicheck reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.22 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million.

B. Riley reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

NYSE IDN opened at $7.07 on Monday. Intellicheck has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $10.54.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States. It provides identity systems products, including commercial identification products, such as ID Check SDK for software developers; Retail ID, an authentication solution that authenticates identification documents; Retail ID Online, authenticates an online user's identification documents; Retail ID Mobile that provides the fraud reduction benefits of Retail ID; Age ID, a designation for various hand held devices; Guest ID, a software application that speeds up check-in and ID verification at hotels and motels; ID Check POS, a software application that runs on various VeriFone devices; ID Check BHO, a browser helper object for Microsoft browser; ID Check PC, a standalone software solution; State Aware software; software products for data collection devices; and instant credit application kiosk software applications.

