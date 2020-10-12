Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,800.00

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as £108 ($141.12) and last traded at £107.83 ($140.90), with a volume of 14041 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at £104.80 ($136.94).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GAW. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,500 ($124.13) price objective (up previously from GBX 8,000 ($104.53)) on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.07) to GBX 8,900 ($116.29) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 9,542.57 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 7,661.59.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 50 ($0.65) per share. This is a positive change from Games Workshop Group’s previous dividend of $30.00. This represents a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.46%.

In other news, insider John Richard Alistair Brewis bought 214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 9,270 ($121.13) per share, with a total value of £19,837.80 ($25,921.60).

About Games Workshop Group (LON:GAW)

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar and Warhammer 40,000 names; Middle-earth battle games; book and box games; Blood Bowl and Necromunda standalone systems; and paint and tabletop miniatures support products.

Read More: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.