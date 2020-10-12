Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,393 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 435,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,393 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.64% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $58,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $142.53 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.20. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $92.15 and a 1 year high of $146.53.

About iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Read More: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.