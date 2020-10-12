Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 21,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 38.0% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 6,474 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 12.0% during the first quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 17,103 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Monday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, July 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. BidaskClub raised Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $9.85 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Huntington Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.09%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.24%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

