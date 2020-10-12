Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $339,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,633,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,062,000 after purchasing an additional 80,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,854,000 after buying an additional 114,864 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,485,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,120,000 after acquiring an additional 256,766 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,174,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,087,000 after acquiring an additional 151,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 873,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,425,000 after acquiring an additional 89,100 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $106.93 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $67.66 and a 12-month high of $122.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.