JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust (LON:JFJ) Sets New 52-Week High at $651.00

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust PLC (LON:JFJ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 651 ($8.51) and last traded at GBX 646 ($8.44), with a volume of 131605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 640 ($8.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.41, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $989.40 million and a P/E ratio of 68.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 574.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 508.32.

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Company Profile (LON:JFJ)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc (the Trust) is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The Trust’s objective is to provide shareholders with capital growth from a portfolio of investments in Japanese companies by long-term outperformance of the Trust’s benchmark index, the Tokyo Stock Exchange First Section Index (TOPIX) expressed in sterling terms.

