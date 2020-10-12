Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $387,424,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $5,523,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 98.7% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 593,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,620,000 after acquiring an additional 294,568 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 107.4% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after acquiring an additional 259,374 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRV. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. William Blair raised shares of Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Travelers Companies to a “sell” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Travelers Companies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $115.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.99 and a twelve month high of $144.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.48 and its 200-day moving average is $109.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Travelers Companies Inc will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

