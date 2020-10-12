Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Nomura cut Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.05.

NASDAQ GT opened at $9.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.20.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.11) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 37,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,326.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 205.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 53.4% during the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

