Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 23.56% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Sumo Logic in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

