Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Sumo Logic stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. Sumo Logic has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $28.45.

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

