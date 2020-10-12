StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of StepStone Group in a research report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company.

Shares of StepStone Group stock opened at $27.07 on Monday. StepStone Group has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $28.27.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

