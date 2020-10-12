Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $683.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $606.96 million. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 30.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $149,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

