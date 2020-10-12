Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) was downgraded by Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $34.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.73% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $34.25 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.58. Rent-A-Center has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.30.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Rent-A-Center during the second quarter worth about $86,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Rent-A-Center by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Rent-A-Center in the first quarter worth $149,000. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
