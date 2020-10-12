Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.91 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

