Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.
Shares of PTVE opened at $13.91 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
