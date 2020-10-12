Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 15.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BofA Securities began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.91 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

In other Pactiv Evergreen news, insider John P. Rooney purchased 6,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich acquired 50,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 73,909 shares of company stock valued at $971,845.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

