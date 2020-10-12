Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.
Shares of PTVE opened at $13.91 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00.
About Pactiv Evergreen
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.
