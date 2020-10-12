Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Stock analysts at BofA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. BofA Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 25.81% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of PTVE opened at $13.91 on Monday. Pactiv Evergreen has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $14.00.

In related news, insider John P. Rooney acquired 6,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.08 per share, with a total value of $75,621.00. Also, Director Jonathan D. Rich bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, for a total transaction of $700,000.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 73,909 shares of company stock worth $971,845 in the last 90 days.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment provides food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, plates, bowls, cutlery and straws, wraps, and cafeteria trays.

