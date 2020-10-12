Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.
NASDAQ POWI opened at $60.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.00.
In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $61,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,107.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $690,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 291,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.
Power Integrations Company Profile
Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.
