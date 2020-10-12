Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Research Coverage Started at Cowen

Analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on POWI. Northland Securities upgraded Power Integrations from an “under perform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $138.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.83.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $60.57 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.17. Power Integrations has a twelve month low of $38.57 and a twelve month high of $63.69. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.00.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.94% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The firm had revenue of $106.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.20 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.97, for a total transaction of $61,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 59,861 shares in the company, valued at $7,361,107.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $163,857.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,543 shares in the company, valued at $6,552,250.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,717 shares of company stock valued at $690,916 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 3.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,005,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,390 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 6.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 962,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $113,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,070 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Power Integrations by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,333,000 after buying an additional 219,251 shares during the period. Robecosam AG boosted its stake in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 659,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,848,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 605,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,553,000 after purchasing an additional 291,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.03% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

