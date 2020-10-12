PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) was upgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $169.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $148.00. Citigroup‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 22.07% from the company’s previous close.

PEP has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub lowered PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.13.

PEP stock opened at $138.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $101.42 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.77% and a net margin of 10.13%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PepsiCo will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ramon Laguarta sold 13,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $1,767,879.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,026,743.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 2,600 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.32, for a total transaction of $349,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 67,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,881.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,655 shares of company stock worth $3,591,883 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PepsiCo by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 124,559,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,474,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,509 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,071,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,935,175,000 after purchasing an additional 291,943 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in PepsiCo by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,598,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,495,000 after purchasing an additional 430,695 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,514,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,631,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in PepsiCo by 161.6% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,935,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,896,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

