MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Stock analysts at Cowen started coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Cowen’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Benchmark began coverage on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.45.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

Shares of MTSI stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -37.86 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.16 and a 200-day moving average of $32.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 3.73. MACOM Technology Solutions has a one year low of $15.03 and a one year high of $44.69.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $137.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Geoffrey G. Ribar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $210,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,219 shares in the company, valued at $1,017,924.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Donghyun Thomas Hwang sold 8,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.91, for a total value of $381,126.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,425.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,436 shares of company stock valued at $648,334. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTSI. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 1.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its stake in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9.3% during the second quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 11,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 29.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeterwave, and lightwave spectrum products in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of standard and custom devices, including integrated circuits, multi-chip modules, power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and subsystems for approximately 60 product lines.

Read More: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.