Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.82% from the company’s previous close.

MTCR stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

