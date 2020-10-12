Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Metacrine (NASDAQ:MTCR) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 145.82% from the company’s previous close.

MTCR stock opened at $10.17 on Monday. Metacrine has a 52-week low of $9.06 and a 52-week high of $16.19.

Get Metacrine alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Alexandria Venture Investments bought 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $499,993.00.

There is no company description available for Metacrine, Inc.

Featured Story: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Metacrine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metacrine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.