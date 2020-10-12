Guggenheim Initiates Coverage on Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 49.36% from the stock’s current price.

IMVT has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB started coverage on Immunovant in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Ci Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Immunovant to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Immunovant in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Immunovant in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.75.

Shares of IMVT stock opened at $42.18 on Monday. Immunovant has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.08 and a 200 day moving average of $25.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.39.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.05). Research analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant purchased 380,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,540,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,593,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,570,582,827. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Julia G. Butchko acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.17 per share, for a total transaction of $190,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $190,850. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,155,000. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Immunovant during the second quarter valued at about $1,256,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Immunovant during the first quarter worth about $2,794,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Immunovant in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,219,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Immunovant by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 150,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after purchasing an additional 76,695 shares in the last quarter. 33.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Immunovant

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

