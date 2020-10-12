JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.

NASDAQ:FROG opened at $74.00 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

