JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Research analysts at KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.22% from the company’s previous close.
NASDAQ:FROG opened at $74.00 on Monday. JFrog has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $90.80.
JFrog Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a put option?
Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.