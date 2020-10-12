Citigroup Lowers Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) to Neutral

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was downgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $43.00 target price on the network equipment provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $48.00. Citigroup‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.90% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSCO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $50.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.26 and its 200 day moving average is $43.20.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 22.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cisco Systems news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 2,873 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.11, for a total transaction of $120,982.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,453,272.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $328,632.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,166 shares of company stock worth $2,528,248. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 79,900.0% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 800 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 61.1% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 939 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

