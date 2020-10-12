Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Shares of American Well stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.80.

About American Well

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sumo Logic Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada
Sumo Logic Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada
Sumo Logic Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
Sumo Logic Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
StepStone Group Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
StepStone Group Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
Rent-A-Center Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital
Rent-A-Center Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital
Pactiv Evergreen Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Pactiv Evergreen Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Pactiv Evergreen Now Covered by BofA Securities
Pactiv Evergreen Now Covered by BofA Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report