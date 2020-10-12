Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. UBS Group began coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen initiated coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

Shares of American Well stock opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.80.

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.