American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ AMWL opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

About American Well

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Games Workshop Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,800.00
Games Workshop Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,800.00
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,393 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,393 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $339,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $339,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Sets New 52-Week High at $651.00
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Sets New 52-Week High at $651.00
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report