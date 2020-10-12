American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.05% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ AMWL opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a fifty-two week low of $22.10 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80.

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

