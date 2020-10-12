STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.06 ($35.36).

Shares of STM opened at €29.27 ($34.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.04. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

