STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) Given a €34.00 Price Target at Barclays

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) (EPA:STM) has been given a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective by stock analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor producer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.16% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on STM. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €33.00 ($38.82) price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €21.12 ($24.85) price objective on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. UBS Group set a €31.50 ($37.06) target price on STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.82) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €30.06 ($35.36).

Shares of STM opened at €29.27 ($34.44) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €25.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €24.04. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 12 month low of €12.40 ($14.59) and a 12 month high of €21.45 ($25.24).

STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM.PA) Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

