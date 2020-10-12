Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €28.00 ($32.94) target price from Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) price target on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Infineon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €23.80 ($28.00).

Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a twelve month high of €19.70 ($23.18).

Infineon Technologies AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and related system solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers for powertrain, safety, and driver assistance systems; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and radar sensor integrated circuits (ICs); transceivers; silicon carbide diodes; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, powertrain, and security products.

