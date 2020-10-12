Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €52.00 Price Target by Nord/LB Analysts

Basf (ETR:BAS) has been given a €52.00 ($61.18) target price by investment analysts at Nord/LB in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Nord/LB’s price target suggests a potential downside of 5.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BAS. Independent Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Basf and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €54.80 ($64.47).

ETR BAS opened at €55.04 ($64.75) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion and a PE ratio of 47.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.95, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is €52.18 and its 200 day moving average is €49.00. Basf has a fifty-two week low of €37.36 ($43.95) and a fifty-two week high of €72.17 ($84.91).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

