American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sumo Logic Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada
Sumo Logic Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada
Sumo Logic Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
Sumo Logic Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
StepStone Group Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
StepStone Group Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
Rent-A-Center Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital
Rent-A-Center Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital
Pactiv Evergreen Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Pactiv Evergreen Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Pactiv Evergreen Now Covered by BofA Securities
Pactiv Evergreen Now Covered by BofA Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report