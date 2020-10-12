American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Research Coverage Started at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.14.

Get American Well alerts:

NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a 1-year low of $22.10 and a 1-year high of $41.80.

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.