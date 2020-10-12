Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €71.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) received a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective from equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 23.93% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “sell” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA in a report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays set a €91.00 ($107.06) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €84.86 ($99.83).

HEN3 stock opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of €88.15 and a 200-day moving average of €82.38. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

