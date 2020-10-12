GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,730 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,816.44 ($23.73).
Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,444.80 ($18.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,486.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.14.
GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile
GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
