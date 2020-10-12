GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) Given a GBX 1,730 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) has been given a GBX 1,730 ($22.61) price objective by research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.74% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) price objective on GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) from GBX 2,060 ($26.92) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,816.44 ($23.73).

Get GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) alerts:

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) stock opened at GBX 1,444.80 ($18.88) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.37, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.96. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1,328.19 ($17.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,857 ($24.26). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,486.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,577.14.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) (LON:GSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported GBX 56.90 ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 11344.1649718 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Company Profile

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Article: Float

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.