UBS Group Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

American Well Company Profile

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

Read More: Profit Margin

Analyst Recommendations for American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Games Workshop Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,800.00
Games Workshop Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,800.00
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,393 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,393 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $339,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $339,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Sets New 52-Week High at $651.00
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Sets New 52-Week High at $651.00
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report