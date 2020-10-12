UBS Group Begins Coverage on American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL)

Investment analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 11.18% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of American Well in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Well has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWL opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a 12-month low of $22.10 and a 12-month high of $41.80.

There is no company description available for American Well Corp.

