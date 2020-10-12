UBS Group Reiterates €80.00 Price Target for Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 14.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HEN3. Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €84.86 ($99.83).

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

Shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA stock opened at €93.34 ($109.81) on Monday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is €82.38.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.