Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

Get Euronext alerts:

EPA ENX opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Monday. Euronext has a 12 month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12 month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €101.91 and its 200 day moving average is €87.94.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.