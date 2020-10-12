Euronext (EPA:ENX) PT Set at €101.00 by UBS Group

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €101.00 ($118.82) price target by equities researchers at UBS Group in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.06% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €111.00 ($130.59) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €102.57 ($120.67).

EPA ENX opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Monday. Euronext has a 12 month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12 month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €101.91 and its 200 day moving average is €87.94.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Read More: Options Trading

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Games Workshop Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,800.00
Games Workshop Group Reaches New 1-Year High at $10,800.00
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,393 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 14,393 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Shares Purchased by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $339,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $339,000 Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Sets New 52-Week High at $651.00
JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust Sets New 52-Week High at $651.00
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc
Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Sells 1,050 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report