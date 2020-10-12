Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) Given a €56.00 Price Target at Barclays

Dialog Semiconductor (ETR:DLG) has been assigned a €56.00 ($65.88) price target by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.07% from the company’s previous close.

DLG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($60.59) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($56.47) price objective on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($51.76) target price on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.50 ($57.06) price target on shares of Dialog Semiconductor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €48.06 ($56.54).

Get Dialog Semiconductor alerts:

DLG stock opened at €40.56 ($47.72) on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of €35.39. Dialog Semiconductor has a twelve month low of €17.12 ($20.14) and a twelve month high of €48.38 ($56.92). The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Dialog Semiconductor Plc develops and distributes highly integrated, mixed signal integrated circuits (ICs) for personal, portable, hand-held devices, low energy short-range wireless, LED solid-state lighting, and automotive applications worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Systems, Automotive & Industrial, Connectivity, and Advanced Mixed Signal.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Dialog Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialog Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.