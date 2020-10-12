American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities researchers at Cowen started coverage on shares of American Well (NASDAQ:AMWL) in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of American Well in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on American Well in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Well in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.14.

NASDAQ AMWL opened at $32.65 on Monday. American Well has a one year low of $22.10 and a one year high of $41.80.

