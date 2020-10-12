Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Posted by on Oct 12th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENX. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

EPA ENX opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Monday. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.94.

Euronext Company Profile

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Analyst Recommendations for Euronext (EPA:ENX)

Receive News & Ratings for Euronext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronext and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sumo Logic Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada
Sumo Logic Coverage Initiated at Royal Bank of Canada
Sumo Logic Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
Sumo Logic Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group
StepStone Group Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
StepStone Group Coverage Initiated at Goldman Sachs Group
Rent-A-Center Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital
Rent-A-Center Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital
Pactiv Evergreen Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Pactiv Evergreen Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada
Pactiv Evergreen Now Covered by BofA Securities
Pactiv Evergreen Now Covered by BofA Securities


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report