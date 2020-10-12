Euronext (EPA:ENX) Given a €111.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Euronext (EPA:ENX) has been assigned a €111.00 ($130.59) price objective by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 13.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ENX. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €102.00 ($120.00) price objective on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Euronext and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Euronext has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €102.57 ($120.67).

EPA ENX opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Monday. Euronext has a 12-month low of €39.37 ($46.32) and a 12-month high of €61.35 ($72.18). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €101.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €87.94.

Euronext N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates securities and derivatives exchanges in Continental Europe and Ireland. The company offers a range of exchange and corporate services, including security listings, cash and derivatives trading, and market data dissemination. It also provides listing venues and cash equities trading venues; and various marketplaces, including multilateral trading facilities for investors, broker-dealers, and other market participants to meet directly to buy and sell cash equities, fixed income securities, and exchange traded products.

