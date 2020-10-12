Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV)

Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,319 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 157.7% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 817 shares of the airline’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 427.5% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 881 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $39.73 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co has a 52 week low of $22.47 and a 52 week high of $58.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.33 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.53) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.19 million. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.11%. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was down 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co will post -6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Sunday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.38.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

