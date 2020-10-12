Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Has $372,000 Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Novartis in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 46.4% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

NVS has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf downgraded Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.00.

NYSE NVS opened at $88.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.89. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $69.18 and a 52-week high of $99.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.05. Novartis had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $11.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.