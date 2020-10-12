UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) Price Target Raised to $18.00 at B. Riley

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on UMH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $17.40.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $14.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $597.81 million, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 12-month low of $8.63 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.67.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts predict that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 114.29%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 4.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 130,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 1.0% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 106,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 12.3% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 12,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 2.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. 62.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

