Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Purchases 271 Shares of Trane (NYSE:TT)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Trane (NYSE:TT) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Trane were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in Trane in the first quarter valued at $3,707,000. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan bought a new stake in Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $413,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Trane during the 1st quarter worth about $678,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at about $477,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane in the first quarter valued at about $38,850,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Trane news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 20,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.77, for a total transaction of $2,355,753.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,777,605.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 8,496 shares of Trane stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,019,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,213 shares of company stock valued at $11,090,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TT opened at $129.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.42. Trane has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $146.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Trane had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s revenue was down 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Trane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.28%.

TT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Trane from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Trane from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Trane from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Trane from $81.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Trane in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

