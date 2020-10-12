Visa’s (V) Buy Rating Reiterated at Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Visa (NYSE:V) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the credit-card processor’s stock.

V has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Visa from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Visa from $196.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Visa from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $214.72.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $206.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $217.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $401.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $204.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.84.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.37% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total value of $1,365,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,367,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.64, for a total transaction of $298,592.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,962 shares in the company, valued at $570,599.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,122 shares of company stock valued at $24,748,541 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $102,656,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Visa by 136.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,031,720 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,344,816,000 after buying an additional 4,059,677 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $536,526,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,278,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $24,393,195,000 after buying an additional 2,819,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 17.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,034,998 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,455,717,000 after buying an additional 1,335,945 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

