Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 3,232 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 50.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,103,000 after buying an additional 117,866 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the third quarter valued at $314,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 11,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,084,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 7.6% during the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verisk Analytics by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VRSK shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Barclays increased their price target on Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $156.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Verisk Analytics from $191.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.15.

In other Verisk Analytics news, COO Mark V. Anquillare sold 27,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.47, for a total value of $5,115,431.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares in the company, valued at $16,583,709.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kenneth E. Thompson sold 64,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $12,421,726.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,855,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 217,787 shares of company stock valued at $40,920,756 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $187.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $183.77 and a 200-day moving average of $168.74. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $116.61 and a one year high of $193.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 36.42%. The firm had revenue of $678.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

