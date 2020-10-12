Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd Sells 5,947 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Hershey were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Hershey in the third quarter worth about $1,583,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 62,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in Hershey by 7.5% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Hershey by 11.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.02, for a total value of $36,357.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,272,604.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.31, for a total value of $350,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,127.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hershey from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Hershey from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.40.

HSY opened at $145.63 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $144.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.78. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.21. Hershey Co has a twelve month low of $109.88 and a twelve month high of $161.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.18. Hershey had a return on equity of 70.65% and a net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 20th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

See Also: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.