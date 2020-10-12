Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target decreased by CIBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Raymond James reissued a neutral rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Vermilion Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.00.

VET opened at $2.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.15. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.55.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by $0.17. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 106.73% and a negative return on equity of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $139.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.53 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 843.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 141,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 126,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,265,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,021,000 after purchasing an additional 110,260 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $270,000. CoreCommodity Management LLC lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 280.9% in the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 64,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 47,400 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Vermilion Energy by 7.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 275,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the period. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

