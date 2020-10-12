Wayfair (NYSE:W) Raised to Outperform at William Blair

William Blair upgraded shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on W. Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wayfair from $260.00 to $321.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wayfair from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Argus lifted their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Wayfair from $200.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $251.97.

Shares of Wayfair stock opened at $296.19 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $349.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $294.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.16. The stock has a market cap of $28.25 billion, a PE ratio of -42.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.20 and a beta of 3.48.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $2.58. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Wayfair will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 6,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.03, for a total transaction of $1,329,315.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 112,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,228,290.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,443,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 244,618 shares of company stock worth $72,219,085. Company insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in W. Spruce House Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Wayfair by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 7,250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,440,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Wayfair during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,433,000. Prescott General Partners LLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 31.9% during the first quarter. Prescott General Partners LLC now owns 4,639,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,914,000 after buying an additional 1,122,496 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in Wayfair by 42.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,255,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,948,000 after buying an additional 969,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 723,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,644,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

