New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Gold Inc. is focused on the exploration and development of the Afton Copper-Gold Project, located 6 miles (10 km) west of Kamloops, British Columbia. “

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NGD. Credit Suisse Group restated a hold rating and set a $1.40 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating and issued a $2.25 target price on shares of New Gold in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on New Gold from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on New Gold from $1.55 to $1.75 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of New Gold in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.71.

NYSEAMERICAN NGD opened at $2.09 on Friday. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.39 and a 12 month high of $2.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 2,169.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,516,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,230 shares during the last quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in New Gold by 22.8% in the second quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 11,038,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,901,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,200 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of New Gold during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,192,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of New Gold by 351.5% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,344,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,046,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of New Gold by 77.1% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,222,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after buying an additional 967,329 shares during the period. 51.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

