Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.
The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00.
Citizens Financial Services Company Profile
See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.