Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott

Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Services (OTCBB:CZFS) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $65.00.

Citizens Financial Services Company Profile

Citizens Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for First Citizens Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and time deposit accounts.

